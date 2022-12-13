Timaru golf buddies prepare to play 72 holes to support Cancer Society

A group of golf friends called the 'Golf Gods' will play golf for 24 hours to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Timaru’s ‘Golf Gods’ are preparing to play 24 hours of golf to support Kiwis going through the dark days of cancer treatment.

The Golf Gods include cancer survivors or members who know someone affected by cancer.

They are teeing up to play 24 hours of golf joining the Cancer Society’s New Zealand Longest Day Golf Challenge.

They will play 72 holes of golf on Friday through the night into Saturday.

The Longest Day golf challenge is all about raising money for the Cancer Society, while making the most of the daylight available on the longest days of the year.

READ MORE:

* Police continue to investigate stabbing at Timaru golf course

* Hamish Bennett’s jersey from NZ’s abandoned cricket tour of Pakistan raising funds for Cancer Society

* Golfers chase NZ Summer Foursomes title in Timaru



The Golf Gods have set themselves the additional challenge of playing throughout the night, using glow in the dark balls and glow sticks to mark the flags.

Last year the Golf Gods raised almost $10,000 after signing up at the last minute.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Doug Bennett doing a practice swing before teeing off from the first hole.

This year they hope to double that.

They will play at the Gleniti Golf Course. Team member Jodi Welsh said it was an undulating, picturesque 18-hole course with views of Mt Cook.

Keith Smith said he wanted to take part to give back to the organisation that helped his family when he lost his grandson Cole aged two.

“The Cancer Society helped my son and his family as much as they could. I give back to raise funds to help others in tough times,” Smith said.

Andy Walton-Woodings said he had lost his Pop to a brain tumour, and his mother-in-law to cancer at the beginning of Covid.

“For me it’s about giving back as much as I can so more people indirectly and directly affected by cancer can get the support to fight a good fight,” Walton-Woodings said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Golf God’s, Doug Bennett, front, making a putt while other members, from left, Nate Ackroyd, Adam Fahey, Matt Mayo, Ian Cartney, Emma Welsh, 10, Keith Smith, and Jodi Welsh, look on at the Gleniti Golf Club.

Some of the team have decided to take on the 24-hour challenge after their own struggles with cancer.

Ian Cartney spent 12 months undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatment and was very grateful for the support of the Cancer Society.

“Being a solo parent and finding out you have cancer is life-changing, but the Cancer Society helped in so many ways. From check-up phone calls to grocery vouchers, they made my journey a lot smoother,” Cartney said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jodi Welsh has ‘Golf Goddess’ printed on her shirt ahead of the challenge.

Jodi Welsh was diagnosed with thyroid cancer while 20 weeks pregnant with her first child.

“Support networks like the Cancer Society are there for us, so to give back is a gift for someone else going through that journey,” Welsh said.

“Twenty dollars can go a long way to helping a cancer patient, even if it’s just a trip to treatment.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Golf Gods members, from left, Doug Bennett and Jodi Welsh are looking forward to being able to give something back to the Cancer Society.

“Although this golf challenge will be a battle, it’s nothing compared to what some of my friends and family are going through,” Nate Ackroyd said.

“I think we’ve all been touched in one way or another by cancer. I’ve lost family and friends and I’ve seen the pain and heartache it causes. I’ve also seen some lucky ones kick its ass,” Doug Bennett said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Adam Fahey says the Longest Day challenge is a great chance to support Kiwi’s undertaking Cancer treatment.

Fellow teammate Adam Fahey agrees that the challenge is a “great opportunity” to support every Kiwi going through an incredibly difficult time.

The challenge runs from beginning of December to the end of January and teams can pick any day they want to take on four rounds of golf.