Domino's Pizza Timaru temporarily closed due to operational reasons

A sign on the door of Domino’s Timaru, on Tuesday morning, saying the store is closed until further notice.

Customers who ordered takeaways from Timaru’s Domino’s Pizza in recent days, only to find it was not open, are being urged to contact the company following the store’s temporary closure.

The takeaway outlet on Evans St has been closed for several days, with a Domino’s spokesperson saying the store is expected to reopen in coming days.

“Online ordering at the store is currently turned off, and any customers who have questions regarding an order at Domino’s Timaru should reach out to dominos.feedback@dominos.co.nz,’’ the spokesperson said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to local customers during this time. Domino’s Timaru looks forward to reopening to deliver hot and fresh pizzas to locals soon.’’

However, it appears customers have still been able to make online orders in the past few days, turning up to the store to find it is closed.

One South Canterbury woman said her son ordered a pizza via the company’s app on Monday and when he arrived to pick it up, saw the closed sign on the door of the store.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Domino’s Timaru on Evans St.

She said he checked his bank account and saw the money for the pizza had been withdrawn twice.

“He was buying a pizza for his brother as it was his birthday,’’ she said.

Following several phone calls to the company, and a search of its website, the mother put a post on social media to find out whether the store was open.

She had since been contacted by a staff member who said the building was closed, it was hoped to reopen soon and that her son would receive a refund.

“I just think as a business they could have had a post on their page saying the store was closed,’’ she said.

“Even just take down the app so people can’t order.’’