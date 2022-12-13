Rescue under way for injured climber on Aoraki/Mt Cook

An injured person is in the process of being rescued off Aoraki Mt Cook. (File photo)

Police are working with the Department of Conservation to rescue an injured climber off Mt Cook.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report at 9.45am on Tuesday morning of an injured person, near Caroline Hut, on Aoraki Mt Cook.

“It is not a serious injury, however, they will require assistance to get out,” the spokesperson said.

“Police search and rescue are liaising with the Department of Conservation to make arrangements to retrieve them.”

More to come.