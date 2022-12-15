Covid-19 case numbers increase in South Canterbury

Darcy Kemp, left, is tested for Covid-19 by Pleasant Point Health Centre nurse Jessica Haar in the centre’s car park on Wednesday.

An increase in Covid-19 case numbers in South Canterbury has prompted precautionary measures from some medical centres, to help slow down the spread of the virus before Christmas.

Figures provided to The Timaru Herald from Te Whatu Ora South Canterbury show as of Wednesday there were a total of 471 active cases in the region – 397 in the Timaru District, 38 in the Waimate District, 33 in the Mackenzie District, and three from unknown locations.

This brings the total number of recovered cases in the region in 2022 to 26,495.

Te Whatu Ora interim district director for South Canterbury Jason Power said there had been a “steady increase’' in Covid-19 cases circulating in the community since October.

‘’The increase in local case numbers in South Canterbury mirrors what is happening round the motu [country] and was expected based on the modelling work,’’ Power said.

He said it was important peopled continued to follow recommended public health measures that help prevent infection and the spread of Covid.

“Get up to date with your vaccinations, including any boosters before you go on holiday. This will reduce your chances of getting very sick from Covid-19 and ending up in hospital,’’ he said.

He also encouraged people to wear a mask and practise physical distancing in crowded indoor spaces.

“Stay at home if you are unwell, and please complete a rapid antigen test (RAT).’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Darcy Kemp is tested for Covid-19 by Pleasant Point Health Centre nurse Jessica Haar on Wednesday.

He also encouraged anyone travelling to take a kit that had a RAT, hand sanitiser and masks.

As a result of the increase in cases in South Canterbury, some general practises were utilising infection prevention and control measures such as streaming patients in the car park.

One such general practise is the Pleasant Point Health Centre.

In a social media post earlier this week it said “not the best news only 12 days out from Christmas, but we're just letting you know that we are having to step up our Covid-19 precautions to protect our clients and staff from the increase in numbers that we are seeing’’.

“No-one wants to spend Christmas with Covid, but we are seeing a lot of really sick people right now, and they're Covid positive. We are also seeing a lot of sick people with identical symptoms, but with negative test results (RAT tests),’’ the post says.

As a result, the centre could not have Covid positive patients in the clinic unannounced, so while numbers were, the centre was rolling out “some precautions that will cause some inconvenience, but will also protect our staff and clients’’.

It meant the doors to the centre would be locked at times and patients will be asked to wait in the car park at the rear, or on the seating under the verandah at the front, the post says.

While the situation was not ideal, if staff come down with Covid, they could not come to work.

“And then they would be unable to help those clients that need help. By putting up with these precautions, you are helping us help everyone.’’