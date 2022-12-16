Shoplifter claims goods taken from The Warehouse were Christmas presents

Tori Wihone tried to hide items in his clothing as he shoplifted at The Warehouse, the Timaru District Court heard on Tuesday. (File photo)

A man caught shoplifting twice in three days from The Warehouse in Timaru claimed some of the stolen items were for his niece and nephew for Christmas.

Tori Laith Wihone, 43, of Timaru, was remanded on bail for sentencing on March 30 after admitting two charges of shoplifting, disqualified driving and unlawfully being on an enclosed area when he appeared before Judge Jim Large in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The summary of facts stated Wihone had stolen a Cricut Joy Machine valued at $399 from The Warehouse on November 25.

Wihone, who unpacked the item before concealing it in his clothing, then bought other goods and left the store without paying for the machine.

Three days later, Wihone was back at The Warehouse but was spotted by security staff hiding items in his clothing.

“The defendant went through the checkout and has not paid. These were valued at $361.15.

“The defendant was confronted by staff and ran from the store while being followed.”

Wihone was found hiding in a woodshed at the rear of a Heaton St property and the stolen items were located nearby.

“In explanation, the defendant stated that the items taken were for his niece and nephew for Christmas”.

The fourth charge Wihone faced stemmed from being caught driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time in 2021 and being disqualified for one year and one day March 31, 2021.

Wihone was caught at the wheel of the car 17 months later on August 7, 2022 when police stopped it for crossing the centre line.

In explanation, Wihone stated he didn’t realise he was still disqualified.

Under the Land Transport Act 1998, any driving disqualification of more than a year means re-qualifying for a licence by sitting the theory and practical driving tests again.