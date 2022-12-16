Man admits offending 111 call centre staff, but says he can't remember

Glenn Stewart said he was “sorry” several times as he admitted a charge of making fictitious calls that offended staff at police’s 111 communications centre.

A Timaru man has claimed he was too drunk to remember offending staff at police's 111 communications call centre.

“I’m going to plead guilty, but I don’t know what I was doing,” Glenn Andrew Stewart told Judge Jim Large in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

“I never want a cellphone again ... I’m sorry.”

“I’m sorry, I was drunk, intoxicated. I didn’t know what I was doing,” he said again.

The 59-year-old admitted the charge of using a telephone to annoy by wantonly/maliciously transmitting communications/sound with intention to offend police communications 111 call takers on October 6 but also pleaded not guilty to a charge of ill-treating a dog on August 31.

“I didn’t ill-treat the animal,” Stewart said as he was remanded on a case review hearing on February 7.

Judge Large was initially reluctant to accept a guilty plea from Stewart who said he was pleading guilty and just wanted to go home.

“I’ll put the charge to you but there is no pressure to plead guilty,” Judge Large said.

After pleading to the charges, Stewart said “sorry, I’m not like that” as he walked out of the court.

Before Stewart pleaded, police had said they would be calling six witnesses for the fictitious calls charge, while the ill-treatment of the dog they would be calling four witnesses – the owner, an independent witness, a veterinarian and the officer in charge.

The ill-treatment charge alleges Stewart put a six-year-old miniature schnauzer dog in a headlock and punched it numerous times about the head.

Police withdrew a charge of disorderly behaviour.