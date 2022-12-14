Timaru's new District Court judge named

The Timaru Courthouse will be back to full strength with two resident judges following the appointment on Wednesday of Campbell Savage. (File photo)

A Dunedin-based solicitor has been announced as Timaru's new district court Judge.

Campbell David Savage will fill the position previously occupied by Judge Joanna Maze who retired in August 2022.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki is currently the only resident Timaru judge, having been appointed in February 2020.

Savage's appointment was announced on Wednesday by Attorney-General David Parker, along with the naming of six other district court judges.

Savage, who studied at Otago University, was an associate and partner at O’Driscoll and Marks between 1997 and 2006 and a partner at Aspinall Joel between 2006 and 2011.

He joined the Public Defence Service in 2011 and has been the Public Defender Southern since 2015. He has criminal law experience in the district and high courts and manages and mentors public defence service lawyers.

Savage, who will be sworn in on January 12, 2023, told The Timaru Herald he was excited about the appointment and he and his family were looking forward to their move to Timaru.

He has experience in the Timaru court, saying he had worked for a firm that had a satellite office there, working on a number trials.

“We are just really looking forward to it.”

