Port Loop Rd connection trial under way in Timaru

A shared path trial has begun that is looking to strike a balance between safety and amenity for people walking and biking and heavy trucks accessing Timaru's port.

The Port Loop Road Shared Path Trial is part of Timaru's CityTown project is seeking feedback as it explores safe and convenient ways for pedestrians, runners, cyclists, scooters, and other active modes to move between Caroline Bay, Timaru Port, the coastal trail network, and the CBD via the Strathallan footbridge.

It has been supported by a $1.1 million grant from the Waka Kotahi Streets for People programme.

The trial, developed in collaboration with a range of community stakeholders, is being rolled out in two phases - December 15-January 27 and January 28 to the end of March 2023.

The first phase is focused on extending the road space to allow for a two-directional cycle lane, reallocating truck parking to create more space between the road and pedestrians, temporarily reducing speed limits and installing some aesthetic improvements including wayfinding signage that invites people from the port/bay into Timaru's centre.

“Installation of the first phase also coincides with the return of cruise ships to Timaru and will help encourage foot traffic into town by providing clearer wayfinding and environmental improvements,” Timaru District Council's land transport manager Susannah Ratahi said.

"Phase two of the trial will add further elements and improve on the functionality and amenity of the first phase, using feedback from the community.

“This is great opportunity to explore what improvements could be made for the benefit of everyone who travels through this area.

“Port Loop Road is an integral connection between the coast, the city and the port, and a balance needs to be struck between safety and amenity for people walking and biking and heavy trucks accessing the port."

CityTown programme manager Rosie Oliver is urging the public to experience the trial and provide feedback.

“We are eager to hear what people think and have a range of ways our communities can provide feedback.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency urban mobility manager Kathryn King said “this is the first project in the Streets for People programme to get under way and will provide a safer and more welcoming environment for those who want to walk and cycle on the Port Loop Road.

“It’s going to be great to hear from the Timaru community about their views on the improvements.”