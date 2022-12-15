Camper's warning to public prompts Timaru District Council to check all public toilets for vandalism

The Port Loop Rd area where a camper says they had an unnerving experience in a public toilet. [File photo]

All public toilet facilities in the Timaru District are being checked for signs of vandalism by council after a camper shared their experience on social media.

The camper’s social media post on a freedom camping page said there was a hole between two cubicles at the women’s toilet at the Port Loop freedom camping site at Caroline Bay that was closed with paper during the day.

When the camper went to the site about 10pm the same day, the paper was missing and the hole was empty.

“...I got a weird feeling – found out that a guy was sitting in the other toilet!”

The camper said they saw the man’s shoes under the door and told their partner about it who was waiting outside the toilets.

The woman said the man left when he thought no one was around and the incident was reported to the police immediately by the couple.

Police said they received a report of suspicious behaviour about 10pm at the Port Loop restrooms on December 14. Police are making enquiries.

Council’s communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran confirmed on Thursday the hole was between two cubicles in the women’s toilets.

“A staff member noticed the post (on social media) so we immediately set about repairing the issue,” Doran said.

“We also spoke to the couple who had made the initial report who confirmed they had reported this to the police.

“We have temporarily closed one of the two cubicles to prevent a repeat incident at this specific site and our team are also checking all other toilets in the district to ensure they haven’t suffered the same vandalism.”

Doran confirmed the hole was fixed on Thursday.