From a Scot to a Kiwi: Mhairi Fraser shares her journey of becoming a New Zealand citizen

Mhairi Fraser received her citizenship recently after moving to New Zealand from Scotland.

From being a Scot living in New Zealand to a New Zealander that comes from Scotland, Mhairi Fraser shares her journey with Timaru Herald reporter Yashas Srinivasa.

Mhairi Fraser came to Waimate in 2007 for a holiday and 15 years later she’s a citizen of New Zealand living in the South Canterbury town with her husband, children and their chocolate Labrador, Toby.

Fraser, alongside another Waimate local Rene Bullock, read their oath of allegiance and officially became citizens of New Zealand at a citizenship ceremony at the Waihoa Marae on December 13 hosted by the Waimate District Council.

“I was really emotional actually ... for the first time I felt like I was home, completely home, now I can say I am a New Zealander that comes from Scotland originally, not that I am a Scot living in New Zealand,” Fraser said.

“I know that must sound strange but for me the shift is huge and absolutely wonderful.”

Born in Carluke, a wee town in South Lanarkshire, roughly halfway between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Fraser used to work for the Scottish Qualifications Authority (the Scottish equivalent of NZQA), performed in musical theatre and lived with her sister Shona.

“Life in Scotland for me was busy and loud. I loved it,” she says.

After leaving Scotland, Fraser moved to Adelaide, Australia, because she has always been a “traveller at heart” and stayed there for almost a year.

Sharyn Cain/Supplied Mhairi Fraser reading her oath of allegiance at the citizenship ceremony at Waihao Marae on Tuesday. She is pictured with Waimate mayor Craig Rowley.

“My late Dad took me on amazing holidays to France, Italy, Spain, Tunisia, Greece to name just a few, so I guess I always knew I would wander. I just didn't know where I would choose for home.

“I certainly didn't expect to settle this far from Scotland. I arrived (in Adelaide) with $800, worked as a bar manager. My focus at that time was exploring, not a care in the world, and at 21 I loved it.”

A friend of Fraser’s was working in Waimate for a farmer and she popped over to visit and see a little of New Zealand for a holiday.

“... I went back to Australia packed up and moved here three weeks later.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pictured are the Fraser family, from left, James, 9, Sophie, 5, Mhairi and Ben at their house in Waimate.

December 2007 is when Fraser arrived in New Zealand to start her new life. When asked if she has stayed anywhere else but Waimate, Fraser said “no, Waimate was love at first sight for me. I have travelled around but always called Waimate home.”

“I have never felt so safe, cared for and supported by a community as I have in Waimate. It was a natural choice for me to stay.

“I will admit I do miss having a big city close by, and it has tempted me to move a few times, however each time when I weigh it all up Waimate is where I belong.”

When asked what aspects of Waimate she loved the most, she said it was “actually quite hard” for her to put into words.

Sharyn Cain/Stuff Mhairi Fraser and Rene Bullock pictured with their families as they are welcomed onto Waihao Marae on December 13.

“When I arrived in Waimate I felt home. Nowhere is perfect but for me Waimate is close enough.

“I have such a full life. I don't need to fight every day to meet mine and my family’s needs and that is a huge blessing.

“I haven't had to sacrifice my ambitions for this peace and that is pretty incredible these days. I guess what I am trying to say I get to raise my family in peace, quiet and space, yet I have a career that I love and get to perform regularly.

“In addition, when I was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in March 2021, I received the most wonderful care I could have asked for ... just amazing.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mhairi Fraser, second from left, said some of her most fond memories in Waimate include meeting her husband, building their home, and having her children.

Some of her most fond memories in Waimate, which she says are too many to mention, include meeting her husband, building their home, performing in the community, being part of community events and having her children.

“There is always something to do in our wee town ... I could go on and on and on. Waimate, and New Zealand, has been incredibly good to me.

“I don't really miss Scotland at all. I certainly don't miss the weather. I am blessed enough to have been home a few times and will continue to go back when I can, but that is enough for me.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sophie Fraser, 5, is arty, loves to sing, dance and cartwheel her way through the day her mum Mhairi Fraser says.

“I miss my friends and family immensely however and my only regret is that we are so far apart.”

Speaking about her partner Ben, Fraser said their connection began as Ben was a traveller at heart too.

“We met in 2009 after he returned from travelling in the USA, and we really have never looked back,” she said.

“We welcomed Toby our chocolate Labrador to the family in 2011, James our gorgeous boy in 2013 he is an awesome wee sportsman loving all things rugby, football, cricket and Formula 1 and Sophie our beautiful daughter joined us in 2017. She is arty, loves to sing, dance and cartwheel her way through the day.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mhairi Fraser said since her cancer diagnosis last year, treatment and surgeries she is waking up each day and looking forward to spending her life growing old in Waimate, with her amazing family, friends and community.

“They have both had to grow up too quickly after my cancer diagnosis and I can't tell you how proud of them we are, they were just amazing.”

Ben grew up in Waimate, his mum Margaret is from Scotland and his Dad is from Dunedin, he has one sister Amy, she is married to Sam (he is from Margarer River, Australia) and they have 5 beautiful daughters.

“We all live in Waimate now after lots of travelling, and I believe this gives our family a wonderful dynamic of understanding how wonderful yet challenging living overseas can be,” Fraser said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Mhairi Fraser said her son James, 9, is an awesome wee sportsman loving all things rugby, football, cricket and Formula 1.

“... We own Hunter Hills Carpentry, he is a fully qualified joiner and builder and is well known for his fantastic skills and abilities in his trades.

“We designed, and he built our stunning new home which he completed in 2021. Ben is an avid hunter, loves a round of golf and is a very handy cricketer.”

Fraser said since her cancer diagnosis last year, treatment and surgeries she is waking up each day and looking forward to spending her life growing old in Waimate, with her amazing family, friends and community.

Sharyn Cain/Stuff Waimate’s Rene Bullock at the citizenship ceremony on December 13. He is pictured with Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley.

“We will travel for sure and plan to see as much of New Zealand and the world as we can but Waimate really is home.”

Her advice for those thinking about moving to New Zealand or Waimate is; “New Zealand is divine, incredibly friendly and with everything you could want if you enjoy the outdoors, amazing beaches, stunning lakes, the snow, the sun you name it, it's unreal.

“Waimate, well that’s a little different. Waimate will be perfect for you if you want a peaceful life, surrounded by wonderful people and stunning scenery, however not so much if you love a fast-paced life, the mall and the buzz of city living.”