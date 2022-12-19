Young car restorer rapt with big job on 52-year-old Datsun

Flynn Coskerie, of Temuka, has completed his automotive refinishing apprenticeship and his first complete car restoration at the same time.

Flynn Coskerie has lost count of the hours he's put into finishing a labour of love restoration of a 52-year-old Datsun.

The 19-year-old, from Temuka, who has just finished a three-year apprenticeship with Geraldine Auto Restorations, is now a Level 4 automotive refinisher who has acquired a wide range of other skills that have allowed him to completely overhaul the vehicle.

"A lot of that is down to the guys here. They are really, really smart buggers," he told The Timaru Herald.

"I was lucky they wanted me to have a project. They made sure I was on the right track. I had to ask many, many questions."

The 1970 Datsun 1200 is his first full restoration, from start to finish, with Coskerie learning and undertaking sandblasting to rust work, to all the panel beating, to the paint work and assembling.

"It was pretty bad when it arrived. It was wheeled into the workshop on a trolley half assembled with no motor and no running gear.

"It is a customer's car and I've worked on it on and off over the past two years."

He said the car needed a new bonnet, driver's door and front guard, which were all reproduced panels.

"I repaired the rear doors and the boot lid I made out of three lids."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The 1970 Datsun 1200 that has been fully restored by new qualified automotive restorer Flynn Coskerie in Geraldine.

The car has twin carbs and triple S wheels, other than that it is pretty standard.

"It was a very big job. There's a lot of hours in it, a lot of hours. I've lost count of the amount of hours.

"It is more or less a labour of love. I do like these cars, they're very cool so I've sort of grown a bit of an attachment to it.

"It's a great satisfaction. It's very cool to be able to say I did it.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Newly qualified automotive refinisher Flynn Coskerie applies some finishing polish to the 1970 Datsun 1200 he has restored.

"I've completed it, I'm done. I've finally completed my first full car so I'm pretty happy.

"The hardest part was probably painting it because I was nervous, extremely nervous.

"The comments you get on the car are great. People love it, especially if people are well into these cars they just get super excited. They can see how nice it is.

"It is cool to see other people get satisfaction out of seeing something like this as well."

Coskerie has now moved to restoring a car he owns, a 1978 HQ Holden, which he described as being "pretty rusty".

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A Datsun badge on the rear of the 1970 car that has been restored by automotive refinisher Flynn Coskerie.

"My parents bought it for me before I could own a car. It sat in a corner until I could buy it off them. I've stripped it down, fixed rust. It is pretty major."

He said it was no real surprise he got into the industry with dad being an engineer and his brother a mechanic.

"I started work experience here in Year 12 every Thursday and then that turned into time in the holidays.

"In Year 13, I decided not to go back to school and went for a trade instead and I love it."