Airways targets beacon replacements at eight regional airports

Pilots will soon have new backup navigation systems at regional airports like Timaru. (File photo.)

Backup navigation systems for eight regional airports across New Zealand, including Timaru, are in line for replacement over the next 2 ½ years.

Airways Corporation of New Zealand is seeking requests for proposals (RFP) as it explores options to replace a network of non-directional airport beacons (NDBs) at Kaitaia, Whangarei, Tauranga, Taupo, Hokitika, Westport, Alexandra and Timaru's Richard Pearse airports.

"Over the past decade New Zealand has been transitioning away from ground-based air navigation technology to more advanced satellite-based systems," an Airways Corporation spokesperson told The Timaru Herald on Friday.

"This is in line with global standards.

"To provide a backup, in the event of a failure of the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), a minimal operational network of ground-based navigational equipment is required.

"Until recently, this backup has been provided by a network of non-directional beacons (NDBs).

"As NDBs are becoming obsolete, they are being replaced by more modern, DVOR (Doppler VHF Omni Directional Range) beacons."

The spokesperson said DVORs were a type of short-range radio navigation system, enabling aircraft to determine their position and stay on course by receiving radio signals transmitted by the beacons.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An Air New Zealand De Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 takes off from Richard Pearse Airport in Timaru. (File photo).

"It’s currently expected that the replacement programme will be completed in mid-2025.

"It is being jointly funded by Airways and the Ministry of Transport."

The Timaru Airport radar upgrades was not connected to plans for the Timaru District Council to expand the complex's passenger terminal with the Ministry of Transport expected to be involved in improving security standards.

“There are already discussions in place regarding regional airports requiring passenger screening to increase security," the council's group manager infrastructure, Andrew Dixon, said in a September 2022 report to council.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Improvements in beacons and security lay ahead for the Richard Pearse Airport on the northern edge of Timaru. (File photo)

“The Ministry of Transport have already indicated that money would be available to install the required facilities, but at present the terminal does not have enough space to house this equipment.

“Related to aviation security, is the desire for Air New Zealand to separate passenger arrivals and departures, alongside new requirements to ensure aircrew are isolated. Current infrastructure means that there is no separation, or capacity to provide separation, between arrivals, departures and air crew.

“Furthermore, Air NZ have requested that ground crew and airside equipment are to be separated and therefore more space is required. The additional space would be subject to a commercial lease.”

The Airways Corporation's RFP options close 12pm February 24.