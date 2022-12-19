Temuka's Anakin Gillies loses locks he's been growing for seven years to raise money for charity

Fourteen-year-old Anakin Gillies is cutting his hair after seven years of growth to raise funds for the Canterbury Neonatal Clinic.

After growing his hair for seven years, a Timaru student from Roncalli College will be cutting it all off for charity and in memory of his late sibling.

Anakin Gillies, 14, of Temuka, will cut his hair on Tuesday and donate it to be made into a wig for the Cancer Society. He is hoping to raise money for the Canterbury Neonatal Unit Trust Fund, where his late baby brother Rowan was briefly cared for.

Anakin said he started growing his hair seven years ago because he just “liked it”, but thought it was now time to cut it off because he was ready for a change.

“I will miss it a bit,” he said.

His mum Tara Ferguson said he was well-known for his braids at school and on the football field, and it was part of his character. Everyone recognised his braids and cutting it off would be a change for him.

Ferguson said Rowan died due to a genetic disorder before Anakin was born, but Anakin had always been aware he had a brother.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anakin Gillies, 14, with mum Tara Ferguson, is cutting off his hair to raise money for charity.

December 5 was the last time she braided his hair and she said Anakin had decided to donate to the neonatal fund to help other families whose babies needed care.

“It's a wee sad chapter in our lives, but he decided if he’s going to do it (cut his hair) he would do something for charity.

“Especially in memory of Rowan, because there is no testing for that sort of disorder in New Zealand, and Anakin thought the money raised could help families who do have to take care of their babies with the disorder.”

She said she was “super proud” of her son.

“I’ll be a bit sad to see it [the hair] go. I usually braid it once in 10-14 days and the two of us have a really nice time watching shows when I’m braiding his hair, which takes about an hour.

“I’m proud he’s kept his hair for as long as he has.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anakin Gillies has been growing his hair for seven years, but now it will all come off in the name of charity.

She said Anakin wanted to make sure he was the first to donate to the charity and put in the first $1.

And although Anakin had heard a few negative comments about his hair, Ferguson said it helped him build his character over the years.

“I told him he can cut his hair when he feels the time is right, and I never wanted him to cut it because of peer pressure.

“The decision to cut his hair was a decision he made on his own and I’m super proud of him.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Money will go to the neonatal department where Anakin Gillies’ younger brother was cared for.

Ferguson said Anakin’s initial expectation was to raise $350, but Roncalli College and St Joseph's School in Temuka helped him cross that limit. They had now received more than $500 in donations for the charity.

“Initially it was just family and friends, but after Roncalli and St Joseph’s helped us out, I’ve been blown away by the amount of donations we got.”

Ferguson’s cousin Kendyll Lamont, who was a hairdresser, would be cutting Anakin’s hair at his grandparents’ home in Temuka.

Anakin will be joined by friends and family for the 3pm appointment and will be giving all proceeds in person to the neonatal unit on December 30.

People wanting to donate to Anakin’s cause can contact Tara Ferguson on social media.