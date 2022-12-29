Two dead in Timaru after motorcycle crash

Police at the scene of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru on Thursday evening.

Two people have died after a single motorcycle crash in Timaru on Thursday evening.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Evans St at about 7:45pm.

Police said the two people died at the scene.

State Highway 1 remained closed late on Thursday evening between Wai-Iti Rd and Grasmere St intersection, with a detour in place.

Information about that detour is available on the Waka Kotahi website.

Earlier, Waka Kotahi said the Serious Crash Unit would be attending the scene and the road would be closed for some time “to allow them to conduct investigations”. A police spokesperson said inquiries into the crash are under way.

It’s the second fatal crash on South Island roads on Thursday evening.

Two people died after an SUV towing a boat and a sedan collided on State Highway 63 in Marlborough shortly after 6pm. A third person has been flown to Wellington Hospital.