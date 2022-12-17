An un-PC Christmas parade pokes fun at Royal family, PM

The annual politically incorrect Pleasant Point parade attracted a good crowd that were fortunate to escape the downpour that preceded the event.

Pleasant Point’s very un-PC Christmas Procession included a faux Royal Family, including “Ginger and the Whinger”, and a ‘Prince Andrew’ sitting alongside a pair of schoolgirls in uniform in what proved once again to be a very unconventional event.

Aside from the jibes about the Royals, social commentary included critique of diesel prices, predictions on the end of war in Ukraine, a bomb labelled for the Labour Party HQ, and a vintage vehicle with a cardboard sign declaring it “Cindy’s EV”.

Another trailer loaded with people was labelled “Aunty Cindy’s Ram Raiders”.

Procession committee secretary Sarah Denton said the procession of more than 30 floats went off without a hitch on Friday night, the half hour long event managing to escape downpours on either side of its 7 o’clock timeslot.

READ MORE:

* Pleasant Point's politically incorrect Christmas Parade cancelled

* Pleasant Point Christmas Parade attracts crowd but not controversy

* Politically incorrect Christmas parade set to offend and amuse



JOHN BISSET/Stuff A Pleasant Point Christmas Procession float took aim at the Royal Family.

Denton has been on the committee for “seven or eight” years and secretary for two. Last year’s parade was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic, which made this year’s event all the more special, Denton previously told Stuff.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Vintage and classic vehicles formed part of the procession, including this one, labelled “Cindy’s EV”.

The parade committee met throughout the year, she said, but things got busy in November and December, making sure that roads were closed in the right places and getting the public liability insurance organised: “and the lollies ... obviously they're very important”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of those in the parade made jibes about politicians.

While the parade is an unconventional one, in which anyone can enter a float on the day, it does have a traditional start – with the pipe band leading, and a traditional end – with Santa arriving last, who later sat outside the town hall and fielded Christmas present requests from children.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Suzie Peck and Dylan the horse took part in the procession.

The Pleasant Point Volunteer Fire Brigade, Scouts and local businesses also took part, she said.

Denton said she wished to thank all of those who made the event possible, and to the public for turning up.