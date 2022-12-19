Person airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in critical condition after two-car crash in Waimate District

A person has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a two-car crash in the Waimate District. (file photo)

A person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition and another person, in a moderate condition, has been taken to Timaru Hospital after a two-car crash in the Waimate District on Monday morning.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call at 7.16am about an incident at the intersection of Hook School, Waimate Hunter and Engelbrechts roads, Makikihi.

“We responded with two ambulances, one helicopter, and one prime doctor,” the spokesperson said.

“One helicopter has taken one patient in critical condition to Dunedin Hospital. One ambulance has taken another patient in moderate condition to Timaru Hospital.”

READ MORE:

* Critical injuries for one person in two-car crash in Oamaru

* Two separate fatalities on Southland roads in 24 hours

* One person in critical condition after crash between ute and motorbike in Southland



Firefighters were also called to the scene and helped extricate the motorists from the vehicles, Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Alex Norris said.

A police spokesperson said they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection at 7.20am.

“The road has been closed and diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”

The serious crash unit is investigating.

Waimate District Council roading manager Robert Moffat said Waimate Hunter Rd was closed between upper Hook Rd and Hook School Rd so that police could conduct a crash scene investigation.

Moffat said the road should reopen by 3pm this afternoon, though there was a possibility that it may reopen earlier than that time.