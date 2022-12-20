Timaru pantomime includes twist and turns and the Big Bad Wolf

The cast of Aidan Theatre’s Christmas pantomime Red preparing for the show’s premiere on Wednesday night.

It will be loud, fun, include audience participation, and even the Big Bad Wolf will make an appearance.

Timaru’s Aidan Theatre is set to stage its traditional Christmas pantomime, this year Red – the story of Little Red Riding, from Wednesday to Saturday, with spokesperson Davey Henderson saying there will be plenty to keep the audience interested.

The theatre’s traditional Christmas pantomime was cancelled in 2020, for the first time in 15 years, because of Covid-19.

While Covid’s presence was still being felt in the community, with some cast members contracting the virus several weeks ago, Henderson said the cast and crew was “working twice as hard’’ to get the show on stage.

He said the theatre’s annual pantomime was always well received and a nice way for families to enjoy the lead up to Christmas.

“It's an interactive show and there will certainly be lots to keep the kids interested.

“There’s some pretty cool characters like the Big Bad Wolf and the dame.’’

The story of Little Red Riding Hood will take a few twists and turns throughout the show with the villagers fighting to save Pantovia, Granny Cherry's son, Little Red's dad and Scarlett's husband.

The 90-minute show, at the Savage Club Hall, will run from Wednesday to Saturday at 7pm, with an extra 2pm showing on Saturday.

Tickets are available at nmw.co.nz.