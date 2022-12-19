Victor, 3, and Hector, 3, Walter from Middle Valley were well-prepared for the rain on their visit to Pleasant Point on Sunday morning.

It's going to be a cloudy and rainy week for South Canterbury in the lead up to Christmas, but there’s hope the weather might pull through for Christmas Day.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said it's already been “pretty wet” during the weekend for the region and shower clouds will continue to pop up as we make our way through the week.

“At the moment, we’re seeing south-east winds which have made things a little cooler than average for December,” Corrigan said.

“We are going to see daytime highs of 15 and 16 degrees which is four to five degrees below the December average.”

Corrigan said there will be a “fair amount” of cloud around South Canterbury as we head through the week, but the rain isn't expected to affect everyone.

“The rain will be more so for the inland parts and less for the coastal side of South Canterbury.”

The cause of the cloudy and rainy weather is a cold front that’s going up the east coast of the South Island bringing cool air and rain with it.

Corrigan said the rain will be “on and off” for the week, but it will be cloudy for most of the week for South Canterbury.

George Empson/Supplied A before photo of the sky, and a picture of the tussock fire in Tekapo overnight

However, there is a silver lining to the wet and cloudy weather, Corrigan says.

“The weather is looking to be relatively settled for the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day is looking good.”

The MetService website shows Monday, for Timaru, is expected to be mostly cloudy with the odd shower, light winds and afternoon easterlies. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 16C with the lowest at 11C.

Low cloud is expected to lift on Tuesday morning, then returning in the evening. A few showers, clearing by evening. The maximum temperature for Tuesday is 15C and the lowest is 10C.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the cause of the cloudy and rainy weather is due to a cold front that’s going up the East Coast.

Wednesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy, with a few showers and north easterlies developing in the morning. The maximum temperature for the day is 16C and the lowest is 10.

A cloudy Thursday is forecast along with a few showers and north easterlies. The maximum temperature for Thursday is 17C and the minimum is 10C.

Friday is forecast to have the same weather as Thursday but with a maximum temperature of 19C and the minimum temperature of 11C.

Drizzle, clearing to partly cloudy weather on Saturday with easterlies and a maximum temperature of 10C and a minimum temperature of 11C.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dan Corrigan says the weather is looking to be relatively settled for the Christmas Eve and Christmas day is looking good.

Christmas Day is expected to be partly cloudy with light winds and a maximum temperature of 22C and a minimum temperature of 11C.

Up in the High Country, at Aoraki/Mt Cook, Monday is forecast to get patchy light rain turning to showers this afternoon, some heavy. Possible thunderstorms and light winds. A maximum temperature of 18C is forecast with a minimum temperature of 8C.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers, turning to drizzle in the evening and south easterlies. A maximum temperature of 13C for Tuesday and a minimum of 7C.

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers from Wednesday afternoon with south easterlies. A maximum temperature of 15C is forecast for Wednesday and a minimum of 7C.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dan Corrigan said there will be a “fair amount” of cloud around South Canterbury as we head through the week

Thursday is forecast to be cloudy, with showers developing later in the day and light winds with a maximum temperature of 18C and a minimum temperature of 8C.

Partly cloudy and a few showers from afternoon with light winds for Friday with a maximum temperature of 21C and a minimum temperature of 9C.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy, with showers developing and north westerlies. A maximum temperature of 22C and a minimum temperature of 9C.

Showers with light winds are forecast for Sunday with a maximum temperature of 23C and a minimum temperature of 9C.