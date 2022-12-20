WorkSafe investigation into death at Timaru lumberyard continues

WorkSafe inspectors at Timaru’s Point Lumber in November where 23-year-old Ethyn McTier, of Timaru, died.

The investigation into the circumstances around the death of a 23-year-old man at a Timaru lumberyard in November may take up to 12 months, WorkSafe says.

Ethyn McTier, of Timaru, died at Washdyke-based Point Lumber Ltd on November 1, 2022.

WorkSafe inspectors visited the lumberyard the following day.

A spokesman said, on Monday, while it was investigating the incident no further comment could be made.

“Please note an investigation can take up to 12 months.”

In 2020, Point Lumber Ltd was fined $32,000 and ordered to pay $100,000 to the family of Pleasant Point boy Felyx Hatherley after the 3-year-old was crushed when a stack of logs he was climbing on collapsed.

The young boy was visiting his father, Paul Hatherley, who worked at the business as an engineer and was fixing machinery outside of normal operating hours at the time of the incident.