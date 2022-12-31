New Year's Honours: Ōmārama search and rescue member receives Queen's Service Medal

Station officer for the Ōmārama Volunteer Fire Brigade Maurice Cowie has received the Queen’s Service Medal for services to SAR.

Maurice Cowie, who is also a member of the North Otago Search and Rescue Inc’s Ōmārama branch, said he was “surprised” and “very humbled” when he heard he would be receiving the medal.

“The medal is not just for me. It was a team effort.

“It's not something just one person can do. The medal is for everyone in the team.”

Cowie has been a member of Ōmārama search and rescue since 1998 and played a key role in revitalising the organisation from a membership of two, recruiting new members, organising sponsorship and regular training.

Cowie has held roles including field member, team leader and incident management team member.

Due to his knowledge, he is the first point of contact for police in the event of a search and rescue operation.

He was recognised as part of the Ōmārama SAR group that received the LandSAR Supreme Award in 2012 for a significant operation in Ahuriri Valley that located a missing tramper after 14 days.

Cowie said the incident was something he would always remember as he was able to give David Palmer’s family closure.

He had volunteered to assist in searches in other regions including Owaka, Lawrence and Dunedin.

He contributed his time and donated materials to the renovation of the Ōmārama SAR base.

He constructed a stretcher trailer for towing behind an ATV to allow for rescue of injured persons from the Alps to Ocean cycle trail, given the difficulties in effecting rescues due to the length of the trail.

He was a member of the local work group that stood in for a Civil Defence group for Ōmārama in the case of a natural disaster.

Supplied Maurice Cowie signed up for the Ōmārama fire brigade in 1971 following in the footsteps of his brother.

Cowie had also been involved with rural and urban fire brigades for 50 years.

Cowie signed up for the Ōmārama fire brigade in 1971 following in the footsteps of his brother who was chief of the brigade at the time.

The journey in search and rescue for Cowie began when he was part of the New Zealand Fire Service In the early 1980s and he joined Ōmārama’s ex-New Zealand Forest Ranger Lex Perriam, who used to be approached by police for help with rescue missions.

“In the early 80s there were just four or five people working under him. Most times we just did anything that was needed from us.”

It was 1998 when Perriam’s team was officially dubbed SAR and became a branch under the North Otago Search and Rescue Inc.

Cowie’s reason for joining was because he had spent a lot of time in the back country and knew the land well.

“I’m also a firm believer in paying forward. Hopefully I have paid forward enough that someone will come to help me when I need help.

“It's a good thing to get into. There’s good training, and you can learn a lot of good skills.

“It's a perfect job for especially those who believe in paying forward.”

His team stands at 14 strong, an increase from 1998 when they had about six members.

“We could always use more people in the team,” he said.