Council gives developer green light to open retail complex before intersection is completed

The developer behind a major retail complex on the outskirts of Timaru has been given the green light to open the first stage of the complex before an access intersection is completed.

Previously, the land use consent conditions stated stage one of the Showgrounds Hill development could not open until developer, Redwood Group, had completed construction of an intersection at Grants Rd and SH1/Evans St.

However, a request to change the conditions of the consent was rubber-stamped by the Timaru District Council on Monday – paving the way for the first stage of the retail complex to open before the access intersection has been completed.

The new condition states, although the permanent intersection still needs to be constructed, “in the event that some retail is operational prior to the completion of stage one, an interim intersection solution to allow for only stage one shall firstly be constructed by the consent holder...”

The latest changes to the consent come three months after the council approved other changes requested by the developer. The requests included the relocation of a planned food and beverage area and a request to change the height and width of signage.

The food and beverage area, originally included in stage two of the development, was approved to be relocated to the ground floor of a new 1042m2 double storey building allowed near the main entrance to the complex which is expected to house the nationwide Lone Star franchise.

A request to change the height and width of signage was amended by the developer and the maximum height for pylon signage will remain at 14m, but an increase in width from 5m to 5.7m has been allowed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The building progress at Showgrounds Hill as pictured on December 1.

According to the latest variation, the developer must prepare a traffic construction management plan “prior to undertaking any physical works on the state highway”.

“This shall include details of the carriageway construction in terms of materials used etc so to ensure that any traffic noise arising will be minimised.

“This traffic construction management plan is to be approved by Waka Kotahi and submitted to the Timaru District Council before commencing works.”

The intersection work was to include the construction of an access road to the complex opposite the Grants Rd intersection, and the installation of traffic lights on each corner along with electrical connections to the site.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Previously, the land use consent conditions said stage one of the development could not open until the developer, Redwood Group, constructs an intersection at Grants Rd and State Highway 1 (Evans St).

The new conditions state Redwood Group should conduct a traffic assessment/modelling to determine if any changes to phasing of the traffic signals is required before further development of stage one of the complex becomes operational.

This should be submitted to and agreed by both the Timaru District Council and Waka Kotahi.

“Any other additional intersection upgrades identified as a result of the traffic assessment/modelling shall be undertaken and approved by prior to the operation of Stages 1b and 1c.”

The new conditions also say monitoring of the Grants Rd and Evans Rd intersection pavement should be undertaken, which shall include an inspection within 14 days of stage one opening and once within every seven-day period.

SUPPLIED Artist impressions of how the new Countdown store at the Showgrounds Hill development will look.

“If any issues, such as deficiencies in the roading pavement are identified as part of this inspection process, then they should be fixed within a 24-hour period.

“The monitoring and pavement repair strategy would then only be required until the final roading pavement works have been completed.”

Prior to stage two of the building development becoming operational, or by March 2024 whichever is the earlier, the final intersection as intended by condition seven of the initial land use consent approved on December 11, 2020, should be fully installed.

Any outstanding works required to complete the final intersection design as approved by both Waka Kotahi and the TDC, should be undertaken by the consent holder within the next construction season.

The latest changes mean the Countdown’s new 3900m² store, the first store expected to open at Showgrounds, can open before the permanent intersection can be developed.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A Countdown spokesperson said the Church St store would remain open until the day before the opening of the store at the Showgrounds.

It was originally hoped the new store at Showgrounds would open in August, but that was pushed out to November in July.

The supermarket later indicated the store was expected to open early in December, however in late October they said they are working to confirm a date with the developer as the opening date had “unfortunately been further delayed”.

A spokesperson said staff had been notified of the delay and the Church St store would remain open until the day before the opening of the store at the Showgrounds.

Countdown announced plans to close its Church St store in June, and said the decision had been made to close the store because of the significant cost of fixing the building’s deteriorating condition.

At the time, they said the closure would align with the opening of the new store enabling a smooth transition for staff wanting to relocate.