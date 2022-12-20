Name suppression lapses as Timaru man admits having thousands of child sex images

A Timaru man honoured by Motorsport New Zealand five years ago for his service to the sport has admitted possessing thousands of objectionable images and videos that sexually exploit children.

Christopher Ronald Dunn pleaded guilty to representative charges of possessing objectionable publication with knowledge and intent to access a computer system for dishonest purposes when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old, who received a distinguished service award from Motorsport NZ in 2017, came under investigation in November 2020 when the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a referral relating to a Facebook user conducting indecent communications with a person, the summary of facts states.

“An information request to Spark Communications showed the subscriber as Dunn...”

Police executed a search warrant nine months later, seizing two cell phones, three laptops and a desktop computer, which were analysed by a digital forensics unit.

There was nothing of interest on two of the laptops but on the other, one of the phones and the desktop computer were more than 4200 potentially objectionable images and 114 potentially objectionable videos were located.

The phone had 15 thumbnail images in a folder created between March and April 2018.

“The original images were not located on the device, indicating they were deleted or accessed remotely,” the summary says.

A dozen were assessed at level one (lowest) of the five levels used to assess “activity or seriousness when considering objectionable publication”. Two images were level two and one was level three.

The phone’s deleted Internet history showed web pages with titles that indicated they may contain objectionable material were accessed on May 27, 2018, and another site that targeted online dating of teens was accessed April-July 2018.

Account usernames and passwords were also located indicating the owner had created or had access to the six accounts on the teen dating site.

The desktop computer search uncovered more than 1500 images depicting sexualised child modelling and child nudists.

On the defendant’s HP Probook laptop, 114 videos and 2750 images were discovered and several saved folders were located, one named “Chris”, which contained three sub folders – desktop, downloads and videos.

“The videos and images are of female children and adolescents...

“Of the videos and images of young children, the descriptions identify three toddlers, one 2-year-old and eight other images where a potential age is described placing the child as between 5 and 8 years old.”

During the analysis of the downloads' folder, 90 objectionable videos and more than 250 child exploitation images were located.

In the videos folder, “four child exploitation videos deemed to be classified as objectionable were located”.

In the desktop folder, a subfolder, “folder A”, was located along with a further 12 subfolders, which contained 20 child exploitation videos and more than 2500 images, which had been saved on the laptop between February 2017 and June 2021.

The summary says, of the videos analysed, 26 were found to reach level one, 58 reached level two, two reached level 3, 16 reached level four and two reached level five.

Police identified two of the abused children in the videos, one was a girl in Germany and had been abused between 2014-2017 when aged 8-10 years old. The other was a 10-year-old girl in Costa Rica who had been abused in 2017. The offender was arrested and charged.

“It is not known who the children are in the other videos,” the summary says.

In one of the 2700 images the offender was identified as “a transnational sex offender who was arrested in 2008 in the US and sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in the federal prison”.

“It is not known who the children are in the other images.”

The second charge related to sexually charged and explicit Internet chats in which Dunn has pretended to be either 14, 15 or 16-year-old boys from New Zealand or Australia.

All were in 2021, between January and April, with chats purported to involve girls aged 13 to18 years in the US, Philippines, UK and South Africa.

The chats were mainly on Facebook with Dunn using “Corey Williams” as his false name while his laptop had also accessed an online teen dating site more than 4000 times between December 2015- – July 2020.

Judge Jim Large remanded Dunn on continued bail for sentencing on March 9.