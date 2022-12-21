Endangered gulls nesting for second year running at Opuha Dam

Black-billed gulls are nesting at the Ophua Dam site. The birds first turned up in 2021.

The endangered tarāpuka (black-billed gull) have returned for a second year of nesting at Opuha Dam.

The tarāpika, whose population is in decline, especially in the South Island, was once on the most endangered gull in the world list.

Andrew Mockford, the chief executive of Opuha Water Ltd, which owns and runs Ophua Dam, said they were assuring the public that the birds were disturbed as little as possible.

“Our staff are taking all the necessary measures to minimise disturbing the birds while carrying our their essential duties,” he said.

Mockford said the team was making sure the gulls could get on with their important job of nesting and raising chicks.

“Ophua Water has provided a safe nesting site on the weir, encouraging the birds to return,” he said.

“The site is fenced off from public access, and we’ve also set out some traps to protect the birds from introduced predators.”

There are two colonies of the gulls, one on either side of the control structure on the lower weir of the dam. The larger northern colony has about 210 birds present and the smaller colony approximately 57, Mockford said.

“Most birds are sitting on nests with about two eggs per nest,” he said.

“The birds have been incubating for about two weeks of their 24-day incubation period. After hatching, the chicks will go into creches for a further 30 days, taking the breeding period through to late January 2023.”

The birds first nested on the downstream weir of the Ophua Dam in 2021, and Ophua Water Ltd got to work liaising with an ornithologist and the Orari River Protection Group to help protect the colony.

They put in place temporary water level controls, so the birds’ nesting site didn’t flood during nesting or while there were flightless chicks around.