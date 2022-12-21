Woman turned away from seeing her partner in police cells arrested for allegedly damaging station door

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with wilful damage for allegedly breaking the Timaru Police Station's front door.

A woman’s wish to be closer to her partner has been fulfilled after being arrested for allegedly attacking a police station’s front door.

Senior Constable Timorthy​ Easton said the 30-year-old woman came into the Timaru Police Station at 5pm on Tuesday to see her partner who was in the cells but she was turned away.

On her way out police alleged she smashed the window on the front door of the station and left.

But it seems she was not done with the window yet, as police allege she returned at 1am on Wednesday and smashed the window further by kicking and slamming it.

Easton said the woman was arrested and charged with wilful damage.

“The female remained with us until her appearance [in court] this morning,” Easton said.