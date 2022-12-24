Rollercoaster of emotions as Temuka's Anakin Gillies loses locks to raise money for charity

Anakin Gillies (14) had his long hair cut on Tuesday, in Temuka, as part of a fundraiser for the Canterbury Neonatal Unit Trust Fund where his late baby brother Rowan was briefly cared for.

There were tears, laughter and a rollercoaster of emotions as Temuka’s Anakin Gilles got his haircut for charity and in memory of his late sibling.

The hair, which 14-year-old Anakin has been growing for seven years, was cut by his mum Tara Ferguson’s cousin Kendyll Lamont. It will be made into a wig for the Cancer Society.

He has also raised money for the Canterbury Neonatal Unit Trust Fund, where his late baby brother Rowan was briefly cared for.

Anakin said he felt nervous but happy when his hair was getting cut at his grandparents house in Temuka on Tuesday.

After looking at his new hair do, Anakin said it looked good and head felt lighter.

He was “humbled” by the donations received so far.

Ferguson said at first she refused to accept Anakin was getting his haircut and even told him she had changed her mind.

“I told him I had changed by mind, but he said he had not and wanted to go through with it.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Anakin Gillies, 14, and his mum Tara Ferguson pictured holding the locks of hair that will be donated to be turned into wigs.

“It was quite emotional.”

Ferguson said Rowan died due to a genetic disorder before Anakin was born, but Anakin had always been aware was a brother.

“For me, it was really emotional. I was nervous and there were some tears, but there was lots of laughter too. I feel pride and humbled with what he’s done.

“I was really happy, and he was smiling while getting the haircut, which made me feel good as well.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff anakin Gillies grew his hair for more than seven years.

Anakin’s cause had received more than $1200 in donations, exceeding his initial expectation of $350.

“We are really humbled with people’s generosity,” TaraFerguson said.

“Our family and friends and the wider community have been so supportive, and we thank them for being so generous.

“It's not just the donations, but the kinds words from everyone and even being stopped on the street and being told how awesome Anakin’s cause was.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hairdresser, Kendyll Lamont, gives Anakin a fresh fade.

Ferugson said the support from everyone has been “incredible and uplifting.”

December 5 was the last time she braided his hair, and she said Anakin had decided to donate to the neonatal fund to help other families whose babies needed care.

“It's a wee sad chapter in our lives, but he decided if he’s going to do it [cut his hair[ he would do something for charity.

“Especially in memory of Rowan, because there is no testing for that sort of disorder in New Zealand, and Anakin thought the money raised could help families who do have to take care of their babies with the disorder.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Anakin Gillies was the first to donate to the neonatal charity, putting in the first $1.

She said Anakin wanted to make sure he was the first to donate to the charity and put in the first $1.

And, although Anakin had heard a few negative comments about his hair, Ferguson said it helped him build his character over the years.

Anakin was joined by friends and family for the 3pm appointment and would be giving all proceeds in person to the neonatal unit on December 30.