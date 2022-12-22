Organisers prepared for community Christmas dinner, now calling on people to register

Liz Glasier is the cook for Timaru’s Community Christmas dinner and wants people to come and enjoy the day.

With Santa only a few sleeps away, the organisers of the Timaru Community Christmas Dinner said the community has come to the party in supplying “plenty of food”, now they need the numbers to eat it.

In charge of food for the event, Liz Glasier said all they need is the confirmation of numbers ahead of the event.

“We want people to get in touch with us, so we know how much to cater for.

“Everyone who maybe has no family on Christmas Day is welcome, or people who can’t afford to put on Christmas dinner are also welcome,” she said. “It will be a family atmosphere, we don’t want anyone to be without or on their own on Christmas Day.”

Transport has also been organised, so people who can’t drive or get to the event have one less thing to worry about.

“It’s all just a matter of asking,” Glasier said, adding people in the community have gone above and beyond in making donations.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tash Rankin took over the role as co-ordinator for the Timaru Community Christmas Dinner in October.

“A lot of people and businesses have donated money or vouchers, which is amazing,” she said.

“One business said they wanted to fund the purchase of the meat for the event, but wanted to support a local butcher.”

The organisers were told by the business to go to the local butcher and get what they need, and they would foot the bill, Glasier said.

“It was just such a neat thing for that business to do.”

Glasier said they were really grateful to the Rotary club for letting them use their equipment such as plates, as it kept the cost down.

The event is now run by Tash Rankin, after she took over the role as co-ordinator from Melissa Brennan in October.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Liz Glasier said there is plenty of food, they just need to know the numbers ahead of the Christmas Day dinner.

The Timaru District Community Dinner, held on December 25, did not go ahead in 2021 because of Covid-19, with the year before attracting a record number of volunteers.

Glasier said this year, 25 volunteers are involved, and they are ready to provide a fun day for the community.

The Timaru Community Dinner begins at noon at the Caroline Bay Hall and people can book through the Timaru Community Christmas Dinner 2022 Facebook page.