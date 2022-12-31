New Year honour recognises long-serving commitment to Justice of the Peace service

Judith Johnson, of Timaru, receives a Queen’s Service Medal in the 2023 New Year Honours list for services as a Justice of the Peace.

Being widowed as a young mother with two small sons to care for, and a farm to run, was an experience that set Judith Johnson up for what was to be rewarding work as one of New Zealand’s longest-serving judicial Justices of the Peace.

Johnson, 77, of Timaru, has been recognised in the 2023 New Year honours list with a Queen’s Service Medal for services as a Justice of the Peace (JP).

It acknowledges a role Johnson said she “thoroughly enjoyed’’ and had no regrets undertaking. She retired from her judicial role in June 2021 after 41 years, but still remains active as a JP.

At the time of her retirement, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson told The Timaru Herald Johnson would have been “one of the longest running” judicial JPs in the country.

A judicial JP can undertake judicial duties within the District Court, functions including jurisdiction determined by statute, including minor offences and some traffic case, issue of remands and bail, hearing of undefended cases and presiding over defended trials.

Johnson said she had been “startled’’ to receive the honour.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Johnson, in June 2021, outside the Timaru Courthouse after retiring as one of the country’s longest-serving judicial Justices of the Peace.

“I really wasn’t expecting anything,’’ she said.

She hoped to celebrate with a nice meal, and was looking forward to telling her two sons.

Growing up in Timaru, Johnson worked as a secretary before she was married.

The shorthand typing skills she learnt in her job, later proved handy in her judicial JP work in remand court, she said.

She was widowed in 1977.

“My husband Raymond and I had just celebrated six years of marriage.

“Overnight I became a solo parent to two young sons.’’

She continued running the farm at Lyalldale, St Andrews, and in the same year was appointed as a JP for the South Canterbury JP Association.

The following year, in 1980, she was invited to become a Judicial JP.

“I didn’t know what I was in for but had no regrets in choosing to do it.’’

She said her husband, a Waimate District councillor, was a community-minded person.

“He always encouraged me and made sure I knew what was going on, on the farm, and that had a big influence on my life experiences and how I dealt with my court duties.’’

While the role of a JP was voluntary, Johnson said she had been offered many items in return for her work over the years, including swedes, cabbages, fish and pot plants.

“It’s very worthwhile and gives you a lot of satisfaction.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Judith Johnson worked as the region’s Acting Coroner for 10 years, a role she described as “challenging’’.

She had met many interesting people in her time as a JP, including “loveable rogues’’ in court, she said.

“I worked with three generations of some families.’’

She presided over traffic court, deposition hearings and remands when resident judges were unavailable, and issued search warrants and protection orders.

For 10 years, Johnson was also South Canterbury’s Acting Coroner, a role she described as “challenging’’.

“There were some very sad cases.

“In 1999 there were 31 sudden deaths in South Canterbury, mainly climbing tragedies and car accidents.’’

She also had the opportunity to support the Mid-Canterbury and West Coast communities when needed, which she had also enjoyed.

She was president of South Canterbury JP Association from 1995 to 1997, and was made a life member in 1995.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the council of the South Canterbury Justices of the Peace Association and to my family, in particular my sons Quentin and Lee.

“They have given me encouragement and support.’’