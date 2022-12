New public toilets have been officiated in Duntroon.

New public toilets in Duntroon have been officiated by Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher .

The new toilets are located on State Highway 83 and were celebrated duruing a small ceremony on Wednesday.

On the side of the toilets will be a bench crafted out of recycled Tōtara wood.

Burns Pollock’s murals from the old toilets have been retained, but those toilets were now blocked off for entry.