Latest changes to Showgrounds consent conditions 'no surprise', Timaru CBD ratepayers group spokesperson says

A decision to allow further variations to the Showgrounds Hill retail complex has not been well received by the Timaru Town Centre Ratepayers’ Action Group's spokesperson.

Shaun Stockman said the Timaru District Council's decision to let the developer, Redwood Group, open the first stage of the complex before the access intersection off State Highway 1 is completed came as no surprise to him.

The original land use consent conditions stated stage one of the development could not open until developer had finished the Grants Rd-SH1/Evans St intersection.

However, a request to change consent conditions was approved by the council on December 19 – paving the way for the first stage of the retail complex to open before the intersection has been completed.

READ MORE:

* Showgrounds Hill retail development site being prepared for builders

* New tenant for Showgrounds Hill, but weather causes further delays

* Sale and purchase agreement for Showgrounds Hill development released

* Showgrounds Hill development changing by the day



The new condition states, although the permanent intersection still needs to be constructed, “in the event that some retail is operational prior to the completion of stage one, an interim intersection solution to allow for only stage one shall firstly be constructed by the consent holder...”

Stockman said nothing shocks him any more in relation to the concessions.

“[Waka Kotahi] NZTA signed off on it as well and it seems like they [Redwood Group] have been given concession after concession.

“The proof is in the pudding. Countdown and Bunnings will attract people but is it enough for the smaller businesses there to feed off?

“When everything opens [at Showgrounds] Bunnings and Countdown will succeed there, but we’ll certainly question if just the foot traffic from the two stores will be enough for the smaller businesses.

Stockman said further changes to the land use consent conditions now, or in the future, would surprise him.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A part of the Showgrounds Hill retail complex will be allowed to open before intersection work is fully completed after the Timaru District Council signed off on more changes to the resource consent.

Stockman's latest disappointment comes seven months after he said any consent variation would be a “huge pimple on the Timaru District Council’s integrity”.

“The conditions were put in place to protect the core CBD, and it's now quite clear that it’s up to the Timaru District Council to protect the CBD.

“They need to stand by their word and promises,” he said.

The intersection consent change is just three months after the council approved changes allowing the relocation of a planned food and beverage area and to the width of signage.

The food and beverage area, originally included in stage two, is now in stage one and relocated to the ground floor of a new 1042m2 double storey building near the main entrance. It is expected to house the nationwide Lone Star franchise.

Maximum pylon signage height will remain at 14m, but an increase in width from 5m-5.7m has been allowed.

According to the December 19 variation, the developer must prepare a traffic construction management plan “prior to undertaking any physical works on the state highway”.

The intersection work was to include the construction of an access road to the complex opposite the Grants Rd intersection, and the installation of traffic lights on each corner along with electrical connections to the site.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Shaun Stockman the latest changes allowed by TDC came as no surprise to him.

The new conditions state Redwood Group should conduct a traffic assessment/modelling to determine if any changes to phasing of the traffic signals is required before further development of stage one of the complex becomes operational.

This should be submitted to and agreed by both the council and Waka Kotahi.

The new conditions also say monitoring of the Grants Rd and Evans Rd intersection pavement should be undertaken, which shall include an inspection within 14 days of stage one opening and once within every seven-day period.

Prior to stage two of the building development becoming operational, or by March 2024 whichever is the earlier, the final intersection as intended by condition seven of the initial land use consent approved on December 11, 2020, should be fully installed.

Any outstanding works required to complete the final intersection design as approved by both Waka Kotahi and the TDC, should be undertaken by the consent holder within the next construction season.