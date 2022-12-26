Terminally-ill father who fund raised for his own funeral says 'major worry has become non-existent'

A terminally-ill man who fund raised for his own funeral earlier this year, says he is making the most of every minute he has left thanks to the generosity of people around New Zealand.

In September, 42-year-old Kyle Rule, of Timaru, spoke out about the stress he felt around leaving his family financially burdened following a terminal cancer diagnosis and set about raising funds to pay for his own funeral.

At the time, the father-of-seven said asking for financial help was something he “didn’t really want to” do and was “one of the hardest things” he had done, but he had done it for his family.

“We get by, but ... I'm left with knowing I’ll be leaving my wife to deal with the costs of my funeral as we have no savings, which really makes me feel poorly.”

Rule was candid about his financial situation, and said he wished he had better managed his finances in the past, but with time running out and no longer able to work – he had turned to the community to help.

He knew firsthand how tough it is to find money for a funeral after he struggled to find money to pay for his mother's when she died of cancer.

The community answered – his heart-wrenching plea saw a Givealittle page raise $2500 in the first week, and more than $20,000 by December.

Speaking on Thursday, Rule said the amount raised was “overwhelming”, and had allowed the family to pre-pay for his funeral arrangements and purchase some camping gear to use over the summer.

Kyle Rule Kyle Rule pictured with his son Nero at Lake Benmore.

“The donations were quite overwhelming, and I’m very grateful for everyone who donated. It was just a lot to process at that time, but I’m still thankful.”

He said they had been camping at Lake Benmore for a little over a week and had come back home for Christmas weekend and planned to go to Christchurch to visit family on Boxing Day before heading back to Lake Benmore.

“I’ve never camped in my life before, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Rule said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kyle Rule, right, who fund raised for his own funeral says a “major worry” for him has become non-existent. He is pictured with his partner Tiffanie.

“When my story went out a couple of people reached out to me offering the family free accommodation in their summer homes if we wanted to get away for a weekend.

“We’ve taken up the offer from one of them, and now we’re waiting for the right time to go with the family.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Tiffanie and Kyle Rule with their son Nero, 4.

He said the Cancer Society had been “very supportive”, from the time he was diagnosed with rectal cancer in June 2020 through to after his terminal diagnosis in 2021.

Rule said he hoped his story would help others by prompting them to act on any health concerns

Now he was in search of others who were in the same situation as him as he would like to meet them face-to-face to share their journeys and to just have a chat.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Kyle Rule says asking the community for help to cover the costs of his funeral is one of the hardest things he has had to do.

Rule said he went for a scan earlier this month, and found out that the cancer was getting worse and spreading.

“The oncologist said there was some kind of medication for it, but it was very expensive.

“It's hard to accept there’s something out there to prolong my life, but it's expensive. It was a hard couple of days for us.”

Rule said he was now focussed on spending as much time as he could with his partner and children.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kyle and Tiffanie Rule pictured in September.

“None of this would have been possible without the donations we got.

“We’re doing okay as a group.

“All I was worried in the beginning was leaving my family with debt and now my one major worry has become non-existent.

“Now I can spend the rest of my time with my family.”