Parcel numbers through the roof as posties race to get presents delivered

Santa’s Helpers: New Zealand Post workers pictured from left, Jane MacMillan, Ange Gerken and Mike Miron in the festive spirit ahead of Christmas Eve.

Timaru’s NZ Post team has been busy delivering nearly 200,000 packages to people in South Canterbury ahead of Christmas.

New Zealand Post has released figures showing how many parcels they are processing to get presents “under the tree in time for the big day”.

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said the team are working “hard behind the scenes to deliver millions of parcels in the lead up to Christmas”.

“NZ Post is forecasting to have delivered around 15 million items between Labour Weekend and Christmas Day,” he said.

READ MORE:

* NZ Post delivering nine parcels every second in final push before Christmas

* NZ Post hires nine more staff in Invercargill for Christmas rush

* NZ Post urges people to 'send now, if you haven't already' as Christmas delivery cut-off dates loom



“We’ll be delivering right up until Christmas Eve, and we’ll be the last van in the driveway before Santa arrives.”

NZ Post figures show the busiest their people have been in South Canterbury this year was from October 31 to the week ending October 17, which 185,000 tracked items were delivered.

They expect the total number of parcels the Timaru depot will process and deliver in the lead up to Christmas will be nearly 210,000.

“We’ve brought extra resource to meet the huge demand for parcel delivery that we see at this time of year, including bringing on extra people, trucks, planes and vans,” Main said.

NZ Post/Supplied New Zealand Post has delivered nearly 200,000 online orders to Timaru ahead of Christmas. (File photo)

“Our processing and delivery teams have been working incredibly hard to deliver for Kiwis.”

Main said Covid-19 has caused some issues, with staff numbers being reduced due to illness.

People have been really kind, patient and understanding, and we know our people really appreciate this,” he said.

New Zealand Post said the Canterbury region spent $65.3 million online in November. In the year to November, Canterbury spent $650m, with the majority of this spent on speciality food, groceries and liquor.