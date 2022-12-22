Tekapo Community Ward by-election not needed

Lupins add a picturesque touch to the familiar attraction of Lake Tekapo's Church of the Good Shepherd. (File photo)

A single nomination for the vacant position on the Tekapo Community Board means a by-election is not required.

Stephanie Hagen has been elected as the board’s fourth member after she was the only nomination for the position when nominations closed at midday on Thursday.

Returning officer Anthony Morton said, as a result “no voting process is required”.

The Mackenzie District Council had been forced into the process after only three nominations were received for the four positions in October’s local body elections.

Hagen will join Sharron Binns, Steve Howes and Caroll Simcox on the board.