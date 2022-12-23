Another hurdle for $350m waste-to-energy plant proposed for Waimate District

Resource consent applications for the proposed waste-to-energy plant in the Waimate District have been returned.

A “critical” assessment missing from the re-lodged resource consent applications for a controversial proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant in the Waimate District has led the regional and district councils to return them for a second time.

Last month, South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) lodged seven applications for reassessment for a proposed $350 million waste-to-energy plant, dubbed “Project Kea” in Glenavy, after the initial applications were returned in October due to “fundamental” missing information.

On Wednesday, Environment Canterbury (ECan) confirmed it had returned the application due to “insufficient information being supplied relating to the activity and its effects on the environment – in particular, the lack of a cultural impact assessment”.

ECan’s regional leader of consents delivery Hayleigh Brereton said while the resubmitted application “addresses many of the matters raised in the previous version regarding adverse effects of the discharges to air, stormwater and wastewater – one critical issue remains”.

“This is a very large proposal and the first of its kind in New Zealand, and it would have some wide-reaching potential effects, including many unknown effects on mana whenua,” Brereton said.

“It is our view that to fulfil Schedule 4 and s88(2) of the Resource Management Act (RMA), a site-specific Cultural Impact Assessment is required to be completed either by, or in close consultation with Te Rūnanga o Waihao.

“This remains an outstanding matter, and we, therefore, consider the application incomplete.”

The application has been returned under Section 88(3A) of the RMA.

Waimate District Council has also returned the application.

SIRRL/Supplied A computer concept from a resource application of the proposed waste-to-energy plant for the Waimate District.

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said they would continue to work with mana whenua to complete a cultural impact assessment consent application to ECan and the council.

“In the letter SIRRL received this week, both councils acknowledged the resubmitted application has ‘addressed many of the matters raised in the previous application regarding adverse effects of the discharges to air, stormwater, and wastewater.

“However, the councils said that neither would accept the application until a cultural impact assessment, already under way, was complete and submitted.

SIRRL/Stuff A flowchart on how the proposed waste-to-energy plant proposed for Waimate will work.

“SIRRL was currently considering legal advice on whether this decision was a breach of legal process, and that processing of the other reports that make up the Project Kea application should proceed in the meantime.”

Taylor said SIRRL would formally reply to both ECan and the council by the end of the week.

The controversial proposal to build the plant on a 15-hectare site near Glenavy was condemned by a group of Waimate doctors.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Paul Taylor says they will continue to work with mana whenua.

A letter written by Dr Crispin Langston and signed by four other GPs who practice in Waimate – Dr Sarah Creegan, Dr Margaret Larder, Dr Steve Fish and Dr Neil Lockley – outlined concerns about the health risk to those living near the plant and of a fire breaking out.

Following a three-hour meeting with SIRRL the doctors said they were “far from reassured” about the construction of the plant.

Langston said while the meeting was “both informative and challenging”, they “made progress, but certain questions remain”.