'Critical' Fairlie water treatment upgrade to cost $6.4m

The $6.4 million contract to upgrade Fairlie's non-compliant water treatment system has gone to an Auckland headquartered company.

Filtec Ltd was awarded the contract during the publicly excluded section of the Mackenzie District Council meeting on December 13 with the decision released to The Timaru Herald following several requests.

David Adamson, the council’s general manager operations, said the value of the tender was $6,441.917.88 and the work is planned to be completed by March 2024.

The council revealed during the tender process that its original goal for construction to start had been in the 2020-2021 financial year.

The council has previously stated that “these works are of high importance ... as they provide critical upgrade to existing infrastructure to provide safe drinking water within the Mackenzie District’’.

Part of that critical work is ensuring the upgraded water supply consistently meets the requirements of the Drinking Water Standards of New Zealand (DWSNZ) with council saying in its online tender advert that “the current water treatment is not compliant to DWSNZ”.

Seven companies initially responded to the registration of interest with three shortlisted responding to the request for tender, Adamson said.

“Filtec Limited has successfully delivered projects in the water treatment field across New Zealand including the Twizel water treatment plant,” Adamson said.

“They have also been excellent in supporting the water treatment side of Mackenzie District Council in the past.

“We look forward to progressing this critical contract which has a reasonably long delivery time, up to 52 weeks for the treatment membranes the heart of the treatment plant.”

Fairlie’s water supply is one of four urban piped water supplies managed by council in the Mackenzie District. The others are Lake Tekapo, Twizel and Burkes Pass. Council alsomanages the Allandale rural water supply.