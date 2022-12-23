Person taken to hospital after kitchen fire in Timaru

A police spokesperson says one person has minor injuries after the kitchen fire on Craigie Ave.

A person has been transported to Timaru Hospital with minor injuries after a kitchen fire at a property in Timaru.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said crews were called to a kitchen fire at around 7.20am on Friday, and when they arrived the fire was “well involved”.

The spokesperson said the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Two crews from Timaru station attended and one from Washdyke.

The spokesperson said crews were still on the scene after 8am venting the area.

A police media spokesperson said police arrived at the scene on Craigie Ave around 8am.

“One occupant sustained minor injuries,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 7.50am and one ambulance was sent to the scene.

“We assessed and treated one patient in a minor condition who was transported to Timaru Hospital,” the spokesperson said.