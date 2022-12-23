Christmas lights: Timaru's competition winners revealed

The number of homes with Christmas lights is growing in Timaru with about 30 decorated in 2022 including several on Maple Crescent.

Upcycling, craft and second-hand shop finds have combined for a winning festive-themed home in Timaru.

Lindy and Don Borlase’s Maple Crescent home has been named the supreme winner in the Timaru Christmas Lights Competition, with the street where three other homes are also decorated, winning the overall street award.

Forty-five homes from throughout South Canterbury were entered in this year’s competition, up from 35 in 2021, with organisers attributing that increase to a desire in the community to spread Christmas cheer and join in on the fun.

Borlase said she, and her husband who have lived in Maple Crescent for 21 years, had decorated their home for the past three years, encouraged by neighbours Michael and Cameron Foster who started the tradition about six years ago.

Decorating, which included lights, displays, and a selection of Santas throughout the property, was a family affair, she said.

“We have a day when my whole family comes. We make a day of putting the decorations up, and it’s really nice.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lindy Borlase in front of her Maple Crescent home which was named overall winner in the Timaru Christmas Lights Competition.

It was a nice way to start the festive season, she said.

“It really makes it. When my kids get together they are so funny. We laugh all day.’’

She sources items throughout the year for the decorating, using mostly recycled goods and was unsure how much she had spent over the years.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The award-winning home features a variety of second-hand and homemade decorations to get into the Christmas spirit.

“You don’t keep track of that. When you’re on a pension you buy as you can afford it.

“I start planning in the middle of winter and am always looking out for things and think ‘what could I do with that?’’

She had purchased 15 Christmas trees from The Crow’s Nest and said her home was proof you didn’t have to spend a lot of money to get into the spirit of the festive season.

“You use your brains.

“I love doing craft work, so it’s quite easy for me.’’

Borlase said the highlight of sharing her home was seeing the looks on the faces of children seeing her decorating efforts, and it was nice to live in a street that was becoming well-known for its displays.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lindy Borlase among the decorations at her Maple Crescent home in Timaru.

She was shocked to have learnt she had won the competition.

“I don’t do it for that sort of thing, but winning is the icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile, round the corner on Canada St, preparations to decorate Leora Pengelly’s home, also recognised in the competition, began in October when a new fence was built to allow people to be able to view the display.

On that fence alone there were 200 metres of lighting, and 500 cable ties, Pengelly said.

“I wouldn’t like to guess how long it took to put all the decorations and lights up,’’ she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Leora Pengelly at her Canada St property.

While she had decorated her home in the past, this was the first time she had “gone all out’’, she said.

She had spent up to $2000, but it was worth it to see the looks on children’s faces, she said.

“We’re already planning the changes, and additions, we’ll do next year.’’

Timaru Christmas Lights Competition spokesperson Teressa May said the competition had come about as a way of offering a one-stop list of all the decorated houses in the region and to acknowledge the “sparkly goodness and the effort the people who put up the light displays on their own property’’.

“Our local district has some amazing people who spend a lot of time, money and effort into making their displays,’’ May said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Part of the display at Leora Pengelly’s home.

“Talking with the participants, they want to bring a little bit of Christmas magic to the community. People have taken note and want to join in.’’

There had also been a noted increase in displays supporting good causes this year, she said.

She said feedback from competition entrants showed they enjoyed seeing the reactions of people viewing the homes, which included lots of family groups – some who are making it a tradition to travel around looking at the displays together.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of the display at Leora Pengelly’s Canada St home.

“The elves would like to see at least 50 address on the list for 2023.’’

May thanked everyone who had taken part in the competition this year.

Properties to receive prizes in the competition were:

12 Maple Crescent, Timaru

10 Maple Crescent, Timaru

19 Maple Crescent, Timaru

23 Maple Crescent, Timaru

47 Harper St, Timaru

20 Canada St, Timaru

70 Old North Rd, Timaru

1 Pages Rd, Elloughton Gardens Rest Home, Timaru

19 Rosebrook Rd, Timaru

377 Pages Rd, Timaru

24 Kauri St, Timaru

1 North Town Belt, Temuka

14 Godley Pl, Timaru

376 Wai-iti Rd, Timaru

92 Wai-iti Rd, Timaru

37 Cross St, Timaru

134 Morgans Rd, Timaru, Life Church

197A Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, Mike Pero Mortgages

66 John St Lane, Temuka

6 Mueller Drive

Special mention: Betty and George Weavers, 16 Seddon St, Temuka

Check out timarusantaparade.co.nz for a full list of lights in the region, and Christmas Lights Competition entrants.