Te Moana's $3.4m water scheme upgrade delivers end to boil water notices before Christmas

The precautionary boil water notice in place on the Te Moana Water Scheme since December 2021 has been lifted.

The commissioning of a new $3.7 million treatment plant has allowed the Timaru District Council to lift the precautionary boil water notice for customers on the Te Moana Water Scheme in time for Christmas.

The council said the scheme, which had about 700 connections, was put on a precautionary boil water notice in December 2021 following the introduction of an enhanced risk management approach by New Zealand's new water regulator Taumata Arowai, which required commissioning of the new plant to remove it.

The scheme's new microfiltration water treatment plant at Beautiful Valley, between Fairlie and Geraldine, has been in a commissioning and testing phase over the past few weeks, following the completion of the physical construction in November.

Council drainage and water manager Grant Hall said the plant's opening was a major step in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the scheme.

“This is a big milestone for Te Moana customers, and we’re pleased that we are now in the position to remove the precautionary boil water notice before Christmas,” Hall said.

“Our tests over the commissioning period have shown that the treatment plant has performed well in the recent heavy rains, treating high turbidity water while remaining compliant with the drinking water regulations, which is a major step forward for the scheme.

“The new plant adds significant resilience to the Te Moana water scheme and, while acknowledging the quality and foresight of the original design and implementation, enables us to move the scheme to a higher level of service, meeting new regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

“We would like to thank Te Moana residents for their patience while the boil water notice was in place during construction of the treatment plant.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Grant Hall, the Timaru District Council's drainage and water manager. Photo taken July 2022.

"We hope that the removal of the boil water notice is a welcome relief as we enter the holiday season."

The council says while the treatment plant is one part of the improvement, a new water source location has also improved raw water quality and will enhance the flows in the north branch of the Hae Hae Te Moana River.

“The new treatment processes include latest technologies and are designed to maximise operational efficiencies.

“Our operational team will be continuing to optimise treatment systems into the new year.”

The Te Moana scheme's new plant follows the commissioning of the $4m Te Ana Wai water treatment plant for more than 2500 properties on the Downlands Water Scheme in July, which has enabled council to remove boil water notices from all Te Moana customers and the majority of those connected to Downlands.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF A new water treatmant plant and storage ponds for the Downlands Water Scheme has been opened near Cave in South Canterbury.

Precautionary notices are still in place for Downlands customers in St Andrews, pending completion of the UV treatment plant upgrade, and Waitohi, pending the repair of a pipe running under the Opihi River.

The recent upgrades also allow the expansion of the schemes for the first time in many years through offering extra water and new connections.

However, the council does warn that while it can ensure the quality of supply up to the ballcock, it is important people ensure their tanks are in a good condition to keep their supply safe.

"Summer is a good time to clean and maintain storage tanks," council says and it has more information on its website www.timaru.govt.nz/tank-cleaning.