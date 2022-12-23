Water leak caused by burst pipe prompts Timaru MSD service centre closure

It wasn’t quite business as usual at Timaru’s Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Work and Income offices, after they were temporarily closed due to a water leak.

MSD Southern Regional Director Sue Rissman on Friday said the service centre’s closure was due to a burst pipe in a water unit located in the building.

“The water leak has been contained and repaired, and staff are continuing to work from the site,” Rissman said.

“However, due to the entry being a hazard, the service centre has been closed to the public.

“We have begun the clean-up process and will reassess after the Christmas break as to whether the service centre is safe to reopen.”

The offices recently underwent renovations and were closed for six weeks from August to October to receive an “extensive re-fit, allowing for more privacy for clients and a safer environment for all”.

MSD regional commissioner Steph Voight said at the time the upgrade included a new layout including greater privacy when talking with staff, along with added security features.

The site was blessed by Tewera King, Upoko for Arowhenua and Waihao Rūnanga in October.

The work was done as part of an upgrade of the security layout of all MSD service centres around the country in response to the Ashburton tragedy in 2014.

Even though the service centre is temporarily closed, staff can still help people online or over the phone. You can visit the Work and Income website, log into MyMSD or call 0800 559 009 (for general enquiries), 0800 552 002 (for NZ Super) or 0800 889 900 (for StudyLink).