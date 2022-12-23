Lightning cuts power to Aoraki/Mt Cook and Lake Tekapo

A lightning strike near Lake Tekapo has left the area without any power.

The power is out between Lake Tekapo and Aoraki/Mt Cook, after a lighting strike on Friday afternoon.

Shops and restaurants in Lake Tekapo were in darkness, with a number forced to turn to generators to keep the lights on, but not every business had one.

Kohan Restaurant manager Yuniko Ngose said she was quite scared by the lightning.

“We have heavy raining at the moment and the power is out,” she said.

The restaurant will not be able to serve any customers if the outage was to persist.

However, Alpine Energy, the energy provider for the region, issued a statement saying the power will be back by 6pm.

“We don’t have any customers now, because we are close until dinner service. But if the power won’t come back, we will close for the day,” Yuniko Ngose said.

The Japanese restaurant has all the appliances down and no generator.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were alerted of the power outage, but no incidents had been reported yet.