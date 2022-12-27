Winners from around the South Island at tiny tots competition at Caroline Bay Carnival

Maurice Elder has been a volunteer at Timaru's Caroline Bay Carnival since 1947.

A tiny tots competition took centre stage on day two of Timaru’s 112th Caroline Bay Carnival as it drew entries from around the South Island.

The Tuesday morning event, which was divided into tiny tots girls and boys categories, produced winners from Timaru, Waimate, Christchurch and Invercargill.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The top three in the tiny tots girls event at the Caroline Bay Carnival were, Alana Dadwal, 4, in second place, Harper Andrews, 3, third, and Millie Sanders, 2, first.

Judge Barbara McHaffie said it was hard to pick the winners from the tiny tots who took part in both the categories.

Mums, dads and grandparents cheered on as McHaffie chose the winners who received various toys and ride tickets.

Miss Tiny Tot of the Carnival went to two and a half year old Milly Sanders, of Timaru, ahead of Alana Dadwal, 4, from Invercargill, Harper Andrews, 3, of Timaru, in third.

Alana’s mum Sarah-Ann said her daughter’s outfit was a Christmas present and she was excited to use the carnival ride tickets she won.

In the boys’ category, two and a half year old Ralph Peck from Pleasant Point took first with Havea Saulala ,2, from Waimate, second and two and a half year old Cooper Johns, of Timaru, third.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Placings in the tiny tots boys went to, from left, Cooper Johns, 2, held by Megan McGlinchy, in third, Ralph Peck, 2, held by Kimberley, in first, and Vea Saulala, 2, held by William, in second.

Ralph’s mum, Kimberly Peck, said they didn't plan on entering him but he saw everyone lining up and joined in.

Following the tiny tot's event, a grandmother and grandchild competition was held with nine-year-old Mackenzie Jackson and Lesley Quayle taking first place with Paula Rogers and four-year-old Blake Saulala second and Steph Henham, with five-year-old Piper Smallridge, in third.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Placegtters from the grandaughter grandmother competition, from left, are Paula Rogers with Blake Saulala, 4, second, Lesley Quayle and Mackenzie Jackson, 9, first, and Steph Henham with Piper Smallridge, 5, third.

Kevin Fahey, secretary of the Caroline Bay Association, said there were already a good number of people attending the two-week carnival on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve had people who are on holiday and people from overseas. We’re getting ready for another busy day,” Fahey said.

With the carnival being cancelled in 2021 for the first time in its 111-year history due to Covid-19, Fahey had earlier said they were “very excited to be back up and running again”.