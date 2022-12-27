South Canterbury's Boxing Day spending increases by 9% compared to 2021

People on Stafford St, Timaru, on Boxing Day 2022, the day shoppers spent $1.5m in South Canterbury according to the latest figures from Worldline.

South Canterbury shoppers shelled out more than $120,000 on Boxing Day 2022 compared to the same public holiday in 2021.

Data released on Tuesday by transaction processing firm Worldline, previously Paymark, shows that $1.5m was spent in the region on December 26, excluding food, drink and hospitality, which is 9% more than Boxing Day 2021.

Across New Zealand, shoppers spent $100.5m on Boxing Day 2022, up 2.6% compared to 2021. Boxing Day 2021 saw spending in South Canterbury reach $1.4m.

The Boxing Day increase follows on from the lead up to Christmas where, in South Canterbury, Worldline says from December 4-24, $49.1 million was spent – up 4.7% from 2021, and 18.5% from 2019.

In the 42 days ending December 24, there was $87.1m spent in South Canterbury – up 3.8% from 2021 and 16.7% from 2019.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said it was good to see the figures are staying up compared to 2021.

“It shows there’s still confidence in the marketplace,” Smith said.

“I was out on Stafford St [on Boxing Day], and it was good to see Stafford St humming with activity, and it was also good to see people were not just window shopping but were buying things.

“South Canterbury bucks the trends a little bit but although we don't have huge increases in our GDP, we are stable.”

Worldline NZ’s chief sales officer, Bruce Proffit says while Boxing Day 2022 did reach record heights in total, the “experience of merchant groups was mixed” across New Zealand.

“As was the case last year, Black Friday spending exceeded that of Boxing Day, but both days remain below the spend on the days immediately prior to Christmas Day,” Proffit said.

Annual regional spending growth on Boxing Day was highest in West Coast (+33%), Southland (+15.1%) and Marlborough (+13%).

Spending was below Boxing Day 2021 in Wairarapa (-21%) and Wellington (-3.2%).

Consumer spending over the three weeks before Christmas Day through core retail merchants in the company’s network (excluding hospitality) reached $2.89 billion, which was up 0.8% on the same period in 2021 and up 14.9% on 2019.

The average transaction size for this time period in 2022 was $56.76, down 2.8% from 2021.

Across the regions, spending for the three weeks prior to Christmas Day was highest in West Coast (+10.7%), Marlborough (+7.7%) and Otago (+7.5%).

Pre-Christmas spending for these weeks in December was below year-ago levels in Auckland/Northland (-0.9%), Bay of Plenty (-0.9%), Wellington (-1.4%) and Gisborne (-2.1%).

However, looking at the longer view of consumer spending through core retail merchants (excluding hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network over the full six weeks of pre-Christmas spending, (which includes Black Friday sales) shows spending reached $5.21b, which is down 0.7% on the same six weeks in 2021 and up 13.6% on 2019.

“Together with the spending surge slowing on Christmas Eve, this made for a busy but ultimately not record-breaking six-week pre-Christmas shopping period,” Proffit said.

Across the regions, annual pre-Christmas spending growth for the six-weeks prior to Christmas was highest in West Coast (+9.3%), Otago (+6.3%) and Southland (+6.2%).

Pre-Christmas spending over this six-week period was below year-ago levels in Auckland/Northland (-3.7%) and Wellington (-2.6%), plus several smaller regions.