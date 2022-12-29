Commercial helicopter used to assist police searching for person believed to have committed a burglary

A police media team spokesperson on Thursday said a commercial helicopter was tasked to assist police on Wednesday night.

Police called in a private helicopter in a search operation on Wednesday night for a person believed to have committed a burglary.

A police media team spokesperson on Thursday said the helicopter assisted police who were trying to locate the person in Timaru on Wednesday night.

“At this time the offender is still outstanding and enquiries to locate the offender are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Police declined to answer The Timaru Herald questions regarding when and where the burglary happened, what was stolen and if the man was considered armed and dangerous.

“We're limited in the information that we can provide in this instance, for operational reasons,” the spokesperson said.