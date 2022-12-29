Waimate resident taken to Timaru Hospital with minor injuries after car-jacking incident

Hato Hone St John took a Waimate resident to hospital in a minor condition after an incident in Point Bush Rd on Thursday morning.

A carjacking incident in Waimate on Thursday that left a person with minor injuries is believed to be connected with reports of threatening behaviour 108km away on Wednesday.

Police confirmed on Thursday that a Waimate resident was taken to Timaru Hospital with minor injuries after a person allegedly assaulted them and stole their car at 9.30am.

A police spokesperson said the person took the vehicle from a residence in Waimate, allegedly assaulting the vehicle owner in the process.

“The vehicle owner was treated for minor injuries and the vehicle has subsequently been located, abandoned.

“The offender has not yet been located and police are conducting area searches and following lines of inquiry to locate them.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were called at 9.32am to an incident at Point Bush Rd, Waimate.

“We responded with one ambulance which took one patient to Timaru Hospital in a minor condition.”

Police added they believe the incident in Waimate is linked to reports received on Wednesday at 4pm that a person behaved threateningly towards people in the Peel Forest, 108km north of Waimate.