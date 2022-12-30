Police searching for fisherman overdue on South Canterbury's Opihi River

A police media release said initial search efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful. Pictured is the Opihi River’s mouth in November 2022.

A fisherman has been reported missing early on Friday morning after failing to return from a fishing trip on a South Canterbury river.

A police media release said initial search efforts to locate the man, reported missing at the mouth of the Opihi River, were unsuccessful and the search will resume on Friday.

“Search efforts today will focus on a shoreline search in the area,” the release said.

“Any members of the public who find items of interest on the coastline near the Opihi River mouth are asked to hand them in to local police.”