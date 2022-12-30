Motel guests administered aid to motorcyclists who died in Timaru crash

State Highway 1 (Evans St) where the motorcycle crash happened outside Baywatch Motor Lodge.

Guests from a nearby motel rushed to administer aid in vain to two people who died in a motorcycle crash in Timaru on Thursday.

The crash happened outside Baywatch Motor Lodge on a 50kmh section of Evans St (State Highway 1) at about 7.45pm and owner Ray Perry said two of his guests administered CPR before emergency services arrived on the scene.

Police said the two people died at the scene.

Perry told The Timaru Herald on Friday that the family of those who died will be “enduring enormous sorrow” today.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Baywatch Motor Lodge owner, Ray Perry said the crash was an “absolute tragedy”.

“For something like this to happen at this time of the year is an absolute tragedy,” Perry said.

“Some of our guests went outside to have a look and everyone were consoling each other.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Emergency vehicles at the scene of the double fatal motorcycle crash on State Highway 1 through Timaru on December 29, 2022.

“It was a total tragedy, and we all feel for those involved.”

State Highway 1 was closed late on Thursday evening between Wai-Iti Rd and Grasmere St intersections, with a detour in place and was reopened at 3am on Friday.

The crash was the second double fatal event on a South Island State Highway on Thursday evening.

Two people died after an SUV towing a boat and a sedan collided on State Highway 63 in the Wairau Valley in Marlborough shortly after 6pm. A third person was flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.