Across the ditch: South Canterbury desserts back in export game with more than 115,000 custard squares bound for Australia

Former Stuff reporter Lauren Pattemore tastes one of Denheath Desserts' new gourmet spiced custard buns in May, 2022.

South Canterbury’s Denheath Desserts is back in the export game, with the first shipment of more than 115,000 original custard squares being prepared for Costco Australia.

The company’s co-owner Lisa Templeton said Denheath stopped exporting overseas just before Covid-19 hit New Zealand because of some “red tape” around exporting its products and health issues, but the bakery is “really excited” to be exporting again.

“Everyone has worked really hard in the last three years to be able to start exporting to Australia and other places outside New Zealand again,” Templeton said.

“We’re excited about Costco because they care about our story and have the same synergy as Denheath. The staff are really pleased too.”

Costco Australia approached Denheath requesting the company get back into exporting, she said.

It had also always been the goal of Denheath Desserts to supply its products worldwide.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Denheath Desserts co-owner Lisa Templeton in front of the 40-foot container that will be loaded with more than 115,000 custard squares bound for Costco Australia.

A 40-foot shipping container has been delivered to the company’s Mill St factory to be filled with more than 115,000 original Denheath custard squares and Templeton said desserts will be on Costco shelves in late January.

Denheath's first shipment to Australia was of 26,000 units, in June 2013. In 2016, it secured a deal to supply eight Costco retail stores.

Templeton said Costco now has 13 stores throughout Australia, including Perth, a city Denheath has never supplied before.

“When Costco opened in Auckland they approached us and our products have been flying off the shelves there.

“The buyer was really excited the container was coming in because she knows how well the products are selling in Auckland. She even remembers the last time Denheath was in Australia.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lisa Templeton said the original Denheath custard squares and desserts will be on Costco shelves in late January.

“Back then we were supplying to eight stores, but now it's going to be bigger and better.”

The new deal with Costco Australia would open up opportunities to export to other Costco stores around the world, Templeton said.

The Templetons took over the family business in 1999 in Pleasant Point, from Lisa’s mother, Carol Rutland. The 53-year-old lost her battle with cancer in 2000.

Templeton said when Carol was sick she told Templeton she would take over the company and make it a big home brand nationally and internationally.

“And to actually be able to do that feels amazing.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Templetons took over the family business from Lisa's mother, Carol Rutland, in 1999 in Pleasant Point.

“It's not just our family and the customers who have supported us but our staff as well. We tell all our staff that for what they are doing now they should be called superheroes.

“The plastic aprons they wear at work are just their capes backwards.”

It was these “precious moments” she cherishes the most and she hopes to keep the relationship with Costco going for a long time.

The company had “fought hard” to remain in Timaru and continue running from here, and are now searching for more staff.

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff Denheath Desserts now employ about 15 staff, making 15 different products and manufacturing up to 15,000 desserts a day.

After she took over the Pleasant Point business from her mother it was just Templeton and her husband Donald making up to 200 custard squares a day.

They moved into a bigger purpose-built kitchen in Timaru in 2001.

They now employ about 15 staff, making 15 different products and manufacturing up to 15,000 desserts a day.