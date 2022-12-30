Man arrested in relation to car-jacking incident in Waimate on Thursday

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a car-jacking incident in Waimate.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a car-jacking incident in Waimate on Thursday morning.

On Friday, a police spokesperson said the man has been arrested in relation to the incident in Waimate, another in Peel Forest, 108km to the north.

“He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on January 4, 2023 facing charges in relation to the incidents,” the spokesperson said.

Police were investigating after a Waimate resident was taken to Timaru Hospital with minor injuries when a person allegedly assaulted them and stole their car at 9.30am on Thursday.

The man took the vehicle from a residence in Waimate, allegedly assaulting the vehicle owner in the process.

Police said they believed the incident in Waimate was linked to reports received on Wednesday at 4pm that a person behaved threateningly towards people in the Peel Forest.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson earlier said they were called at 9.32am to an incident at Point Bush Rd, Waimate.

“We responded with one ambulance which took one patient to Timaru Hospital in a minor condition.”