Police still searching for fisherman who went missing on South Canterbury's Opihi River

Police are still searching for a fisherman at the Opihi River four days later. Pictured is the Opihi River’s mouth in November 2022.

Police and Search and Rescue are continuing shoreline searches for a man who went missing four days ago on a South Canterbury river mouth.

The man is reported to have not returned from a fishing trip on Thursday evening.

Police are asking the public to notify them if they come across, a blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and a green dinghy, as they are items of interest.

A police media release on Friday morning said initial search efforts to locate the man, reported missing at the mouth of the Opihi River, were unsuccessful and the search will resume on Friday.

Police confirmed search operations involving police, Search and Rescue and LandSAR volunteers from Rakaia and Timaru on Sunday.

“Shoreline searches are continuing today, north and south of the Ophiti River Mouth,” the spokesperson said.