Police scale back active search efforts for fisherman missing off South Canterbury river mouth

The search for a fisherman missing at a South Canterbury river mouth has been scaled back, five days after he failed to return home from a fishing trip.

The Timaru man was reported missing at the mouth of the Ōpihi River, in the early hours of Friday morning, after he did not return home from a fishing trip the night before.

Police have been searching for the man since Friday morning, but a spokesperson confirmed on Monday active search efforts for the man have been scaled back.

READ MORE:

* Police still searching for fisherman who went missing on South Canterbury's Opihi River

* Police searching for fisherman overdue on South Canterbury's Opihi River

* Body found in river believed to be that of missing teenager



“Searches north and south of the Ōpihi River mouth, involving LandSAR volunteers from Rakaia and South Canterbury as well as the South Canterbury Coastguard, South Canterbury Helicopters and Police Search and Rescue staff have not located the fisherman, despite finding several items associated with him,’’ the spokesperson said.

“Police are still keen for any member of the public to report sightings of items of interest as far north as Lake Ellesmere (Te Waihora) to us, specifically, a grey or blue tarpaulin, a blue and white T-shirt, blue shorts, and a green plastic dinghy.’’

The spokesperson said police would like to thank “all of the local communities’’ who have been out searching beaches over the past few days and for notifying them of items of interest.

Anyone who has any information is asked to please contact Police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.