What's on in South Canterbury: January 6-8, 2023

Millie Robinson, 7, of Temuka gives her all in the 60m race at the Lovelock Classic in 2022.

Saturday

Lovelock Classic: Athletics meeting at the Trust Aoraki Athletic Track. Children’s events start at 9.30am.

Temuka Community Market: 10am to 1pm at the town square, crafts, plants and a community stall selling fresh homegrown vegetables and more.

Timaru Artisan Farmers’ Market: 9am to 12.30pm, at 2 George St. A range of stalls including arts, crafts and plants.

Geraldine Farmers’ Market: 9am to noon at the St Mary’s Church carpark, Talbot St.

Waimate Community Market: 9am to 12 noon at Seddon Square in Waimate.

Sonia Wilson and Nigel Gavin: 7.30pm, with special guest Anna Fillet, will perform at the Geraldine Academy of Performing Arts as part of their book and album Sweet Paname release tour. Tickets, $20, on the door.

Sunday

PrimePort Timaru Ocean Swim: 9am at Marine Parade, Caroline Bay, with race distances of 5km, 2.5km, 1.5km and .5km. Category prizes and spot prizes.

Summer Steaming: From 10.30am at the Pleasant Point Museum and Railway, ride the train and model T railcar, see model railway, printing presses, vintage cinema, playground and more.

Saturday and Sunday

Temuka 3000: 9am both days, annual South Island bowls tournament, 32 fours’ teams. All welcome.

Ongoing

Aigantighe Art Gallery: Open noon to 4pm, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

York Street Gallery of Fine Art: Open Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 3pm and by appointment at 21 York St, Timaru.

South Canterbury Museum: 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday and Sunday with free admission. Two floors of exhibitions relating to local nature, history and culture.

South Canterbury Genealogy Society: 1.30 to 3.30pm, every Sunday at the South Canterbury Museum. Members will be at the museum to assist other people with their family history queries.

Geraldine Craft and Produce Market: 8.30am to 3.30pm every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday in Cox St.

